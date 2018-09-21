Sadtu blames Education Dept for spike in school violence cases
Yet another incident has authorities, parents and learners gravely worried.
CAPE TOWN - Teachers’ union Sadtu has laid the blame for an apparent spike in school violence on the Education Department.
A learner at a George school for children with special needs is accused of stabbing a teacher in the hand last week.
Western Cape Education Department's Bronagh Hammond says the learner has been suspended.
“We are cautioning all learners of the Western Cape that we will not tolerate, as a department, any violence towards any educator, principal, staff member or learner.”
Sadtu's Chris Mdingi says it is the latest in a rash of violence seen at schools across the country.
“The Department of Education is doing very little in terms of addressing this matter. We have been calling, as an organisation, for maximum security in schools.”
In the North West, a 17-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his teacher to death. With the tragedy still fresh, authorities had to deal with another incident of school violence in Johannesburg. A learner was arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at his teacher during a lesson.
In a separate incident, a teacher was assaulted allegedly by a grade 12 pupil at a Limpopo school.
A week ago, an 18-year-old boy died after he was stabbed during a fight at a school in Peddie, in the Eastern Cape. A fellow learner was taken into custody.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
