Randy Crawford's SA tour cancelled due to 'medical setback'

The US jazz and R&B singer was due to perform in Cape Town and Pretoria in October.

CAPE TOWN – Big Concerts has announced the Farewell South Africa, with love Randy Crawford has been cancelled due to a medical setback.

It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of the practically sold out "Farewell South Africa, with love Randy Crawford" tour due to a medical setback of Miss Crawford.



We wish her all the best with her prolonged recovery.



In a statement, Big Concerts wished the star a speedy recovery.

“We wish her all the best with her prolonged recovery and hope that she can return to the stage in the not too distant future.”

It added that all ticket purchases made via Computicket’s website and call centre will automatically be refunded in full to the credit card used for the purchase.

However, fans who bought tickets in-store will need to go to their nearest Computicket, Shoprite or Checkers outlet to process their full cancellation.

“The cut-off date for all refunds will be 12 October 2018, no refund requests will be entertained after such date has been reached.”