Ramaphosa urges motorists to be cautious on heritage weekend

As thousands South Africans will be making their way to and back from holiday destinations over the next few days, Cyril Ramaphosa has called on anyone who witnesses reckless driving to report it.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on motorists to be cautious on the roads as South Africans travel across the country over the next few days.

It’s already been a deadly start to the long weekend.

Earlier on Friday, at least 10 people were killed and dozens were injured when a bus overturned on the N1 highway in Limpopo.

Preliminary investigations suggest human error is to blame for the tragedy.

The Presidency's Khusela Diko said: “Our president is saying Heritage Day and heritage weekend is really a time for us to celebrate our diversity, difference and various cultures and it should not be a time for despondency and mourning.”

And as thousands South Africans will be making their way to and back from holiday destinations over the next few days, Ramaphosa has called on anyone who witnesses reckless driving to report it.

Diko says: “He has called on all South African to observe the rules of the road, to exercise caution as well as to be courteous as they travel to their various destinations for this Heritage Day weekend. The president is quite concerned about the number of fatalities that we’ve seen on our roads.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)