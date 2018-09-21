Ramaphosa: Tough visa relations to be eased for tourism, business
It's reliably estimated that South African visa restrictions have cost the country half a billion dollars in lost tourism and business visits.
PRETORIA - As part of his economic stimulus package, President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa’s tough visa relations will be eased to facilitate tourism and visits by business and highly skilled people.
Ramaphosa told a media briefing at the Union Buildings that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had told him prospective Chinese visitors were being kept away by South Africa’s visa architecture.
It’s reliably estimated that South African visa restrictions have cost the country half a billion dollars in lost tourism and business visits.
President Ramaphosa says he can’t confirm this figure although he acknowledges substantial losses caused by the visa regime.
He says changes to the requirement for children to have unabridged births certificates will be announced in coming weeks among measures welcoming highly skilled people and potential investors to South Africa.
He says a pilot electronic visa mechanism will also be implemented.
WATCH: Ramaphosa announces economic stimulus package
Popular in Business
-
'R400bn fund to transform infrastructure projects'
-
[LISTEN] Why DStv Premium is on a downward spiral
-
Ramaphosa details economic stimulus package to revive economy
-
'Stimulus package to re-prioritise focus on economic growth activities, jobs'
-
South Africa's Clicks CEO to retire, names insider as successor
-
Political parties 'welcome with caution' Ramaphosa's recovery plan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.