Ramaphosa: Tough visa relations to be eased for tourism, business

It's reliably estimated that South African visa restrictions have cost the country half a billion dollars in lost tourism and business visits.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter
one hour ago

PRETORIA - As part of his economic stimulus package, President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa’s tough visa relations will be eased to facilitate tourism and visits by business and highly skilled people.

Ramaphosa told a media briefing at the Union Buildings that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had told him prospective Chinese visitors were being kept away by South Africa’s visa architecture.

It’s reliably estimated that South African visa restrictions have cost the country half a billion dollars in lost tourism and business visits.

President Ramaphosa says he can’t confirm this figure although he acknowledges substantial losses caused by the visa regime.

He says changes to the requirement for children to have unabridged births certificates will be announced in coming weeks among measures welcoming highly skilled people and potential investors to South Africa.

He says a pilot electronic visa mechanism will also be implemented.

