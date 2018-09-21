Ramaphosa to announce measures to stimulate economy
The latest GDP figures, released last week, show the country is in a technical recession.
PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday announce the much-anticipated measures to stimulate the economy.
The latest GDP figures, released last week, show that the country is in a technical recession.
The Presidency says that Cabinet has agreed to the measures to be announced by Ramaphosa.
It’s further believed that the package will secure confidence in sectors affected by regulatory uncertainty and inconsistency. Early next month, Ramaphosa will host the jobs summit, while in October, an international investment conference will bring together local and international investors.
Despite the country entering a technical recession, rating agency Moody’s said there was little chance of a downgrade.
Meanwhile, economist Iraj Abedian from Pan-African Investment and Research Services, says that the country needs a turn-around package, not a stimulus package.
“The economy has gone through such a contraction stage that all sectors need to be revived, and therefore, it doesn’t need and cannot absorb a stimulus.”
Senior analyst at Rand Swiss, Viv Govender, says he wants the president to also provide clarity and direction on policy uncertainty like land expropriation without compensation.
“What’s going to happen with the land expropriation debate is really something troubling in the agriculture sector.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Business
-
SA needs turn-around package, not stimulus package - economist
-
ANC retracts statement on monetary policy
-
#RandReport: Rand firms on rate hold, dollar ebbs
-
Sars breached law over management bonuses, again - report
-
Court rules Infinity Media Networks must reinstate workers immediately
-
Cabinet to implement 'stimulus package' to boost economy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.