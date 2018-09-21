Ramaphosa: R400bn fund to fundamentally transform infrastructure projects

The president announced government’s eagerly awaited economic stimulus package at a briefing in Pretoria today.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the establishment of a R400 billion infrastructure fund to drive economic growth through infrastructure development.

The president announced government’s eagerly awaited economic stimulus package at a briefing in Pretoria on Friday. Ramaphosa presented a wide-ranging economic stimulus package which has placed investment focus on agriculture, townships and rural economies.

He reflected on the recent Statistics South Africa figures which place the country in a recession. The president says the R400 billion will be allocated to the South Africa Infrastructure Fund.

“We have decided to set up what we call a South Africa Infrastructure Fund, which will fundamentally transform our approach to the roll-out, building and implementation of infrastructure projects.”

He says a team has been set up to manage the fund.

“The team will identify and quantify projects, like roads and dams, and engage the private sector to support the activities.”

Ramaphosa appealed to all sectors of society to support the plan.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)