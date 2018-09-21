Public Protector to put measures in place to curb irregular expenditure
CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says that she's putting measures in place to curb irregular expenditure at her office.
This is in response to the damning findings made by Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu against the office, which has incurred R19 million in irregular expenditure dating back to 2003.
In a report to Parliament, it's been revealed that the Public Protector's office has not followed due process when procuring goods and services. This was the case not only under Mkhwebane’s tenure but her predecessors, Thuli Madonsela and Lawrence Mushwana.
Mkhwebane's spokesperson Oupa Segalwe says: “The irregular expenditure here was not only for the 2017/2018 financial year. In fact, in that particular year, we incurred far less. It was less than R1 million of irregular expenditure. We’re still not proud of that.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
