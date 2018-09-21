PSA to take Public Works Dept to court over unsafe Health Dept building
The association said it has documents to support its claim that the Civitas Building is only 20% compliant with safety regulations.
JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) will be taking the Public Works Department on in the Labour Court on Friday, demanding the national Health Department building in Pretoria, be declared unsafe.
PSA members are now refusing to work in the building and have allegedly been threatened with dismissals if they continue with their stay away.
The union's Tahir Maepa said they can't wait for people to die before action is taken.
“They must compel the employer to stop forcing our members to work in a building that has been declared unsafe. We did the same mistake with the Lisbon Bank [building] for about two years. We have been reasoning with those departments and they never listen.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
