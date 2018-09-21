Political parties 'welcome with caution' Ramaphosa's recovery plan
Inkatha Freedom Party Member of Parliament Mkhuleko Hlengwa says South Africa has been down this road before and previous attempts have amounted to nought.
CAPE TOWN - Political parties in Parliament have reacted cautiously to President Cyril Ramaphosa's stimulus package announcement.
Ramaphosa earlier announced a wide-ranging economic stimulus package which has placed investment focus on key sectors like agriculture, tourism as well as infrastructure development.
The president says the package contains five measures to stimulate the economy.
There's nothing new about Ramaphosa's 'new deal' stimulus package to reignite the economy and steer it out of a technical recession.
“The IFP hopes the minister of finance and the president are not going to play with the lives of South Africans through sloganeering, which has been the norm every time our economy has plunged into one form of crisis or another. Therefore, we welcome with caution this recovery plan.”
The stimulus package announcement comes not too long after Ramaphosa announced a $100 billion investment drive as part of his new dawn policy earlier this year.
On the stimulus package, Ramphosa says the minister of finance will provide more details during the medium-term budget policy statement next month.
WATCH: Ramaphosa announces economic stimulus package
