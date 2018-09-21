Police suspect Wonderboom Airport assault racially motivated

A white man accused of assaulting a black man at Wonderboom Airport in Pretoria is expected to appear in court on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - A white man accused of assaulting a black man at Wonderboom Airport in Pretoria is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Police are still searching for his alleged accomplice and are investigating a case of assault and crimen injuria after a video surfaced showing two white men assaulting a black man.

One of the men has been arrested and will be appearing in a Pretoria court.

Police officers suspect that the attack was racially motivated.

The police's Mavela Masondo said: “The police are looking for the second suspect that is still at large. We don’t want to divulge a lot of information now. The suspect still needs to appear in court and we cannot give out the name at this stage.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)