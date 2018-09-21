Parly committee asks for extension to report back on land expropriation hearings

The committee is expected to give a recommendation whether to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament's constitutional review committee has asked the National Assembly for an extension to report back on whether to amend the Constitution for land expropriation.

The review committee received reports on Thursday from an appointed service provider on written and oral submissions.

The committee is expected to give a recommendation on whether to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

Parliament's constitutional review committee chairperson, Lewis Ndimande, said it has emerged that some of those who have made written submissions would also like to make oral submissions in Parliament.

“The names that surfaced were 120, including the 42 that have already presented before the committee.”

He said that some parliamentary members have requested to scrutinise the volumes of written submissions before the committee reconvenes.

Nzimande said the committee has asked the National Assembly for a three-week extension, meaning the recommendation will be made at the end of next month.

