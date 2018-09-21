Parly committee asks for extension to report back on land expropriation hearings
The committee is expected to give a recommendation whether to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.
JOHANNESBURG - Parliament's constitutional review committee has asked the National Assembly for an extension to report back on whether to amend the Constitution for land expropriation.
The review committee received reports on Thursday from an appointed service provider on written and oral submissions.
The committee is expected to give a recommendation on whether to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.
Parliament's constitutional review committee chairperson, Lewis Ndimande, said it has emerged that some of those who have made written submissions would also like to make oral submissions in Parliament.
“The names that surfaced were 120, including the 42 that have already presented before the committee.”
He said that some parliamentary members have requested to scrutinise the volumes of written submissions before the committee reconvenes.
Nzimande said the committee has asked the National Assembly for a three-week extension, meaning the recommendation will be made at the end of next month.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa stimulus package must do more than revive economy - Economists
-
Ajay Gupta says he has evidence that he didn't attend meeting with Mcebisi Jonas
-
At least 10 killed in Limpopo bus crash
-
Zuma used courts to delay setting up state capture commission, court told
-
[LISTEN] Why DStv Premium is on a downward spiral
-
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa details economic stimulus package to revive economy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.