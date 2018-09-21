Pair nabbed for possession of rhino horns worth R7m in Standerton

It’s understood the pair were in the process of selling the horns and Hawks officials says also found an unlicensed revolver with five rounds of ammunition.

JOHANNESBURG - Two men have been arrested at a house in Standerton, Mpumalanga, after they were caught with rhino horns worth about R7 million.

The Hawks swooped on the house on Thursday after a tip-off. It’s understood the pair were in the process of selling the horns.

Spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says they also found an unlicensed revolver with five rounds of ammunition.

“We’re still trying to ascertain exactly where the rhino horns would go but I think this is a very good success, taking into consideration the operation we had in Mpumalanga. It shows that we’re making inroads in terms of dealing with issues of wildlife trafficking.”