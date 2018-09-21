Pair nabbed for possession of rhino horns worth R7m in Standerton
It’s understood the pair were in the process of selling the horns and Hawks officials says also found an unlicensed revolver with five rounds of ammunition.
JOHANNESBURG - Two men have been arrested at a house in Standerton, Mpumalanga, after they were caught with rhino horns worth about R7 million.
The Hawks swooped on the house on Thursday after a tip-off. It’s understood the pair were in the process of selling the horns.
Spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says they also found an unlicensed revolver with five rounds of ammunition.
“We’re still trying to ascertain exactly where the rhino horns would go but I think this is a very good success, taking into consideration the operation we had in Mpumalanga. It shows that we’re making inroads in terms of dealing with issues of wildlife trafficking.”
Popular in Local
-
'R400bn fund to transform infrastructure projects'
-
[LISTEN] Why DStv Premium is on a downward spiral
-
Manenberg pupil allegedly stabbed by teacher
-
Auditor-General reprimands Mkhwebane for not complying with legislation
-
Section of N1 reopened following deadly Limpopo bus crash
-
Taxi drivers attack ambulance responding to patient in Philippi
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.