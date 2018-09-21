Battle is far from over, says dagga couple

Myrtle Clarke and Jules Stobbs are pursuing a mass class action against the State to free those who have criminal records for the possession of dagga.

CAPE TOWN - The couple who fought for the legalisation of dagga use says their battle is far from over.

Myrtle Clarke and Julian Stobbs are pursuing a mass class action against the State to free those who have criminal records for the possession of dagga.

Their representative Charl Henning says although Tuesday’s Constitutional Court judgment is a victory the fight continues.

The Constitutional Court ruled that officers are no longer allowed to arrest adults in private spaces for using or growing dagga for their own use as it infringes on the right to privacy.

Henning adds that there are still too many unanswered questions about what the ruling entails.

“We’re fighting another two years of this grey area. Parliament needs to wake up and implement this new law... and it better be a fair law otherwise we’re going to cause more harm than good.”

Meanwhile, Labour law experts say the decriminalisation of cannabis for adults in a private space does not mean companies cannot still dismiss employees for being intoxicated on the premises.

Although this ruling has been widely welcomed by traditional healers, social users and other groups, there remains uncertainty on how the new law will be applied.

Labour lawyer Greg Duncan says that a company still has the right to ask for blood tests if it suspects that an employee is intoxicated with cannabis.

Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)