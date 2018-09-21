NMB Mayor Bobani keen to get on with job after court ruling

Mongameli Bobani remains in charge of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality after the High Court dismissed an application brought by the DA to overturn Athol Trollip's ouster.

CAPE TOWN - Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani says he wants to get on with his job after the sacking of his predecessor was upheld in court.

Bobani remains in charge of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality after the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday dismissed an application brought by the Democratic Alliance (DA) to overturn Athol Trollip's ouster.

Trollip was removed last month through a motion of no confidence.

Bobani has described the court's ruling as a victory for the city's residents.

He says that his coalition has held a two-day strategy session and will report back to the community on Friday.

“When we come out we will be coming out with a proper plan to move the city forward. We will have a press conference and ask residents what they want us to do, because it’s about them, not us.”

Meanwhile, Trollip says while the DA is disappointed by the outcome of the court case, it respects the rule of law.

The DA will now return to the opposition benches in the Nelson Mandela Bay council.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)