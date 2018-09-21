Nick Cannon wants to settle Kanye West row
The rapper has responded after the hip-hop star told him to stop talking about his wife Kim Kardashian West in a social media rant.
LONDON - Nick Cannon has invited Kanye West to settle their issues on an episode of Wild ‘n Out after a row over comments he made about Kim Kardashian West in an interview.
In a series of Instagram videos, Cannon wrote: “First off, let me say welcome back Ye from the sunken place, it’s a beautiful thing. Glad you back with it, brother. Nothing but love and respect for you, you know I always had that...
“I’ve never said anything disrespectful or harmful, in my opinion, to your marriage or your union. I salute it, keep it going. But you not going to tell me what I can and what I can’t say...
“I guess this is the way we are communicating now in 2018, via social media. I guess we don’t use phones and stuff like that no more.
“But just saying to my man West that the 200th episode of Wild ‘n Out is upon us... you’re more than welcome. Let’s talk about it, man. Come on the show.”
His comments - which included teasing West that they could make jokes about Kardashian West and his own ex-wife Mariah Carey - came after West (41) criticised him for a Complex interview where he suggested it wasn’t “far off of a concept” that Drake and Kardashian West had slept together in the past.
In an Instagram post of his own, West said: “First of all, I want to address Nick Cannon. I understand that you used to date my wife, but you know, you get into an interview, don’t mention my wife.
“If someone brings up my wife you say ‘Ye, I respect that man. I’m not speaking on that.’ Don’t be making no suggestions like somebody f**k my wife.”
