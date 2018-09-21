‘Much-needed hospital supplies to be bought, critical positions to be filled’
These are among the initiatives President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in Pretoria on Thursday as part of the economic stimulus package.
PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the purchase of much-needed hospital supplies as well as the filling of critical appointments at health facilities.
These are among the initiatives he announced in Pretoria on Thursday as part of the economic stimulus package.
The plan includes a R400 billion infrastructure fund and a relook at red tape which is hindering international investment.
Ramaphosa says shortages of supplies at hospitals are being urgently addressed.
“Funding is being made available immediately to buy beds and linen and the minister of health will immediately fill 2,300 critical medical posts, including nurses as well as medical interns. This is an urgent need that we’re addressing through this whole intervention.”
WATCH: Ramaphosa announces economic stimulus package
STIMULATE GROWTH
The government's newly unveiled economic stimulus package will inject much-needed capital into agriculture as well as the township and rural economies.
The plans include a relook at red tape which is hindering international investment.
Ramaphosa says the economic stimulus package will invest in previously neglected areas.
“Township and rural entrepreneurship funds are being established to provide finance to either scale up existing projects or provide start-up capital for new projects.”
He adds the money will be redirected to projects to stimulate growth in townships and rural areas.
“We’ve prioritised the revitalisation or three regional and 26 township industrial parks.”
The full details will be revealed during the medium-term budget policy statement at the end of October.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
