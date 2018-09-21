Popular Topics
Moerane report: Tender system root cause of KZN political murders

The commission's report was made public in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature on Thursday, where Premier Willies Mchunu called for a collective effort in dealing with the killings.

KZN Premier Willies Mchunu (C) at a media briefing after officially tabling the Moerane Commission report in the KZN legislature on 20 September 2018. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
DURBAN - The Moerane Commission of Inquiry has recommended that all corrupt activities by politicians, public officials and business people should be investigated.

The commission further called for speedy prosecutions.

The commission's report was made public in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature on Thursday, where Premier Willies Mchunu called for a collective effort in dealing with the killings.

The report cites overwhelming evidence from a majority of witnesses that the root cause of political murders is access to resources through the tender system.

It has also been found that the culture of violence in the province is escalating due to self-interest.

As political parties gear up for the 2019 elections, one of the recommendations made in the Moerane report is that organisations immediately resolve differences between themselves.

The commission has found that factional, internal and intra-party intolerance often results in violent conflict.

Another recommendation is depoliticising of the public service and placing qualified individuals in public office.

The police have come under fire, with the report noting incompetence or political manipulation being the reason why the public has lost confidence in the criminal justice system.

