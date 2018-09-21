Moerane report: Tender system root cause of KZN political murders

The commission's report was made public in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature on Thursday, where Premier Willies Mchunu called for a collective effort in dealing with the killings.

DURBAN - The Moerane Commission of Inquiry has recommended that all corrupt activities by politicians, public officials and business people should be investigated.

The commission further called for speedy prosecutions.

The commission's report was made public in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature on Thursday, where Premier Willies Mchunu called for a collective effort in dealing with the killings.

The report cites overwhelming evidence from a majority of witnesses that the root cause of political murders is access to resources through the tender system.

It has also been found that the culture of violence in the province is escalating due to self-interest.

#MoeraneCommission Here are some of the recommendations that have been made in the commissions report. ZN pic.twitter.com/yJYIvP4HdY — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 20, 2018

#MoeraneCommission Mchunu: We will be engaging the IEC to discuss how we are going to make sure that political parties uphold the code of conduct. It’s enforcement of this code of conduct that needs to be discussed.ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 20, 2018

#MoeraneCommission Mchunu: We’ll be engaging with all institutions like traditional leaders, business, civil society etc. There will be work in the lead up to the 2019 elections. “whether I’m there or not,I hope the next govt. will be free and fair of political killings.”ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 20, 2018

#MoeraneCommission Mchunu says the recommendations have been supported by all within the KZN legislature. He say the KZN government is committed to implementing all the recommendations set out in the report. “All I’m calling for is cooperation with the other political parties.”ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 20, 2018

As political parties gear up for the 2019 elections, one of the recommendations made in the Moerane report is that organisations immediately resolve differences between themselves.

The commission has found that factional, internal and intra-party intolerance often results in violent conflict.

Another recommendation is depoliticising of the public service and placing qualified individuals in public office.

The police have come under fire, with the report noting incompetence or political manipulation being the reason why the public has lost confidence in the criminal justice system.