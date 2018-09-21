Moerane report: Being a councillor opens individual up to patronage network

This is one of the findings made in the 423-page report compiled by the commission that probed political murders.

DURBAN - The Moerane Commission of Inquiry has concluded that being elected as a councillor opens an individual up to a patronage network.

This is one of the findings made in the 423-page report compiled by the commission that probed political murders.

The report was tabled in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature on Thursday afternoon by Premier Willies Mchunu.

Mchunu says the killings of politicians in the province is a responsibility that should be carried by all political parties.

The report has also noted evidence that criminals are recruited by politicians for their own personal ends, creating a complex matrix of associations between the two.

#MoeraneCommission Here are some of the recommendations that have been made in the commissions report. ZN pic.twitter.com/yJYIvP4HdY — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 20, 2018

#MoeraneCommission Mchunu says he personally believes there are remnants of old tensions that existed in the province. He says he is confident the ANC is grappling with the issue. ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 20, 2018

In some of the findings, the report concludes that the advantages which come with being elected as a councillor results in fierce competition for those positions.

It has found that when an official loses their position, they don’t only lose their income and social status, but the entire patronage network suffers a loss.

When dealing with its methodology, the evidence leaders concede that one of the major limitations was that witnesses were not willing to testify because some feared the repercussions.

#MoeraneCommission Mchunu: We will be engaging the IEC to discuss how we are going to make sure that political parties uphold the code of conduct. It’s enforcement of this code of conduct that needs to be discussed.ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 20, 2018

#MoeraneCommission Mchunu: We’ll be engaging with all institutions like traditional leaders, business, civil society etc. There will be work in the lead up to the 2019 elections. “whether I’m there or not,I hope the next govt. will be free and fair of political killings.”ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 20, 2018

#MoeraneCommission Mchunu: The responsibility, as per the report, is with each political party so that all internal conflicts are managed so that they do not escalate and result in violence.ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 20, 2018

#MoeraneCommission Mchunu says the recommendations have been supported by all within the KZN legislature. He say the KZN government is committed to implementing all the recommendations set out in the report. “All I’m calling for is cooperation with the other political parties.”ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 20, 2018

The eThekwini Municipality is among those that never made submissions despite continuously being found to have neglected the Glebelands hostel.

During the hearings commissioners heard how politicians go “shopping” for hitmen at the infamous Umlazi residence.