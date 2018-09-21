Popular Topics
Go

Moerane report: Being a councillor opens individual up to patronage network

This is one of the findings made in the 423-page report compiled by the commission that probed political murders.

FILE: Advocate Marumo Moerane. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
FILE: Advocate Marumo Moerane. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
34 minutes ago

DURBAN - The Moerane Commission of Inquiry has concluded that being elected as a councillor opens an individual up to a patronage network.

This is one of the findings made in the 423-page report compiled by the commission that probed political murders.

The report was tabled in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature on Thursday afternoon by Premier Willies Mchunu.

Mchunu says the killings of politicians in the province is a responsibility that should be carried by all political parties.

The report has also noted evidence that criminals are recruited by politicians for their own personal ends, creating a complex matrix of associations between the two.

In some of the findings, the report concludes that the advantages which come with being elected as a councillor results in fierce competition for those positions.

It has found that when an official loses their position, they don’t only lose their income and social status, but the entire patronage network suffers a loss.

When dealing with its methodology, the evidence leaders concede that one of the major limitations was that witnesses were not willing to testify because some feared the repercussions.

The eThekwini Municipality is among those that never made submissions despite continuously being found to have neglected the Glebelands hostel.

During the hearings commissioners heard how politicians go “shopping” for hitmen at the infamous Umlazi residence.

