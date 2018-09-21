Manenberg pupil allegedly stabbed by teacher

This is the latest in a rash of violence seen at schools across the country.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police have confirmed they are probing an incident in which a Manenberg learner was allegedly stabbed by a teacher.

The incident occurred at Manenberg High School on Wednesday.

According to the Western Cape Education Department, the teacher was stabbed in the hand with a pen.

However, the mother of the learner has opened an assault case, saying that the teacher stabbed her first.

The Education Department says the teacher caught learners bunking class and smoking.

He then allegedly ran after the learners, caught up with one of them, grabbing her by the collar of her jacket.

The learner then allegedly stabbed the teacher with a pen.

Spokesperson Jessica Shelver says the school is investigating the alleged altercation.

“The WCED will not tolerate any form of corporal punishment, we will also not tolerate any form of aggression or threats against our teachers. We cannot have a further comment on the case further until it’s fully investigated.”

VIOLENCE AT OTHER SCHOOLS

The department says the learner has been suspended.

This is the latest in a rash of violence seen at schools across the country.

Last week a learner at a special needs school in George, allegedly stabbed a teacher in the hand.

In the North West, a 17-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his teacher to death. With the tragedy still fresh, authorities had to deal with another incident of school violence in Johannesburg.

A learner was arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at his teacher during a lesson.

In a separate incident, a teacher was assaulted allegedly by a grade 12 pupil at a school in Limpopo.

A week ago, an 18-year-old boy died after he was stabbed during a fight at a school in Peddie in the Eastern Cape and fellow learner was taken into custody.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)