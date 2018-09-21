Man who called Ramaphosa K-word to remain in custody until court appearance

Kessie Nair was arrested after his rant began circulating on social media on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The racist KwaZulu-Natal businessman who called President Cyril Ramaphosa the K-word will remain in custody until his next court appearance next week.

In the video, Nair calls Ramaphosa the K-word and accused him of defrauding the country and he blamed the president for the level of crime.

Nair appeared at the Verulam Regional Court on Thursday, where his case was postponed for a bail hearing.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says: “Mr Nair has been remanded in custody after his brief appearance at the Verulam Regional Court. His case has been postponed to 26 September for a formal bail application and further investigation.”

