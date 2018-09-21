[LISTEN] Why DStv Premium is on a downward spiral

CapeTalk | Tech expert Arthur Goldstuck says that DStv's current business model for its Premium users needs urgent fixing.

CAPE TOWN - Tech expert Arthur Goldstuck says that DStv's current business model for its Premium package, with subscribers paying close to R1,000 a month, is really a broken model.

“It's going to decline further in coming years in terms of the number of subscribers. They've already lost about 140,000 Premium subscribers to Netflix.”

Goldstuck says MultiChoice is going to have to take desperate measures in the coming years, in light of news that it will be unbundled from parent company and tech giant, Naspers.

