[LISTEN] Role of women in land reform

JOHANNESBURG - Director and land claims specialist at Werksmans Attorneys Bulelwa Mabasa says there is a need to now formulate policies that are driven by operationalising the role of women.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has set up an advisory panel on land reform, not only to advise the government on issues like redistribution but also on how to unlock potential and grow the sector.

“The role of women as experienced farmers and workers has been sidetracked, unseen and unheard. The role of women is going to be significant [in land reform] especially if you look at statistics around the fact that women produce almost 40% of the world’s food and that farming by rural women is the third most popular source of income,” Mabasa said.

