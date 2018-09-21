[LISTEN] Has SABC begun retrenching employees?

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Joanne Joseph speaks to CWU president Clyde Mervin about claims that the cash-strapped SABC has started retrenching employees.

JOHANNESBURG - The cash-strapped South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) denied that it would be retrenching staff as a way of saving money.

But it has emerged that some fixed-term contract and freelance producers working at the public broadcaster’s 24-hour news channel on DStv are officially out of jobs.

It seems SABC management has decided not to renew their contracts.

While Talk Radio 702's Afternoon Drive team has made attempts to reach the SABC for comment, they have been unable to reach the newly-appointed communications manager.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) says it is looking into reports that the local broadcaster has already kicked off its retrenchment process.

Talk Radio 702's Joanne Joseph speaks to CWU president Clyde Mervin about what he understands to be going on at the SABC.

Mervin says they have not received any confirmation on the retrenchments yet.

“At this point in time, we have not received any information. But I have just spoken to various leadership at the SABC, in terms of our members, and definitely we are going to raise our grievances formally on Tuesday.”

