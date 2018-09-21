[LISTEN] Has SABC begun retrenching employees?
Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Joanne Joseph speaks to CWU president Clyde Mervin about claims that the cash-strapped SABC has started retrenching employees.
JOHANNESBURG - The cash-strapped South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) denied that it would be retrenching staff as a way of saving money.
But it has emerged that some fixed-term contract and freelance producers working at the public broadcaster’s 24-hour news channel on DStv are officially out of jobs.
It seems SABC management has decided not to renew their contracts.
While Talk Radio 702's Afternoon Drive team has made attempts to reach the SABC for comment, they have been unable to reach the newly-appointed communications manager.
The Communication Workers Union (CWU) says it is looking into reports that the local broadcaster has already kicked off its retrenchment process.
Talk Radio 702's Joanne Joseph speaks to CWU president Clyde Mervin about what he understands to be going on at the SABC.
Mervin says they have not received any confirmation on the retrenchments yet.
“At this point in time, we have not received any information. But I have just spoken to various leadership at the SABC, in terms of our members, and definitely we are going to raise our grievances formally on Tuesday.”
For more information listen to the audio above.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Role of women in land reform
-
[LISTEN] ANC explains retraction of statement on Sarb MPC announcement
-
[LISTEN] Why DStv Premium is on a downward spiral
-
[LISTEN] Dangers of leaving children at home alone
-
[LISTEN] Global group protects children from online predators
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] Varsity sports women’s football kicks off in Potch
-
[LISTEN] Lesufi: Parental responsibilities cannot be passed to educators
-
[LISTEN] Leaving your home with dagga: What happens at a road block?
-
[LISTEN] Brace yourselves, medical aid premiums set to increase in 2019
-
[LISTEN] 'Respect for educators is no longer there'
-
[LISTEN] Being a millennial entrepreneur
-
[LISTEN] 10 most investment attractive countries in Africa
-
[LISTEN] Are trade unions still relevant in South Africa?
-
[LISTEN] Kurt Darren on music and all the money he’s making from it
-
[LISTEN] Why there’s big money in the legal marijuana industry
-
[LISTEN] Basic Education Dept to introduce Kiswahili, coding
-
[LISTEN] Dagga ruled legal for private use. But what is private?
-
[LISTEN] Why Mmusi Maimane should not be WC premier
-
[LISTEN] Joy is key in getting what you want
-
[LISTEN] 'There are JMPD cops who take bribes but the majority are heroes'
-
[LISTEN] #CosatuCongress: What to expect at conference
-
[LISTEN] Unauthorised debit orders: How fraudsters get access to your account
-
[LISTEN] Why Mmusi Maimane wants to be WC premier
-
[LISTEN] Patrice Motsepe’s ARC invests in Rain
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.