[LISTEN] ANC explains retraction of statement on Sarb MPC announcement

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has retracted an earlier statement on the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Monetary Policy Committee announcement saying it was issued without proper consultation.

In the statement, the ANC implored the committee to prioritise the plight of poor South Africans whose cost of living is skyrocketing due to increased cost of food, fuel and electricity, health care as well as education. It continued to state that the “stimulus package” must be rapidly activated.

Chairperson of the ANC's subcommittee on economic transformation Enoch Godongwana says the organisation respects the independence of the Sarb.

"We have never in the history of the ANC issued a statement when the Monetary Policy Committee is sitting because we respect the independence of the bank."

