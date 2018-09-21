Limpopo bus crash: Driver recovering in hospital
Officers are probing the cause of Friday morning’s crash, while the RTMC says a preliminary investigation has shown human error is to blame.
JOHANNESBURG - Police say the driver of a bus which overturned on the N1 highway in Limpopo is still recovering in hospital from the injuries he sustained in the deadly crash which killed at least ten passengers.
Officers are probing the cause of Friday morning’s crash, while the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says a preliminary investigation has shown human error is to blame.
The corporation is also still trying to determine how another long-distance bus, travelling from Zambia to Gauteng crashed on the N1 also in Limpopo on Monday, leaving 11 dead.
RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane says people need to be more visible on the roads.
“As a deterrent to those people who may be tempted to break the rules of the road; if we’re visible we’ll be assisting in getting them to modify their conduct.”
Zwane added they are checking the roadworthiness of the bus along with the licence of the driver.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
