Learner violence: Talks with families, pupils needed to find solutions

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

Learner violence: Talks with families, pupils needed to find solutions

There have been several attacks on teachers and fellow pupils at schools around the country over the past two weeks.

In one of the disturbing videos, a male teacher is in a scuffle with several pupils before they’re separated but then one pupil is then seen pulling a pair of scissors from his trousers and giving it to peer before the video ends. Picture: Screengrab.
In one of the disturbing videos, a male teacher is in a scuffle with several pupils before they’re separated but then one pupil is then seen pulling a pair of scissors from his trousers and giving it to peer before the video ends. Picture: Screengrab.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Center for Child Law says the state of families and communities needs to be evaluated to find the cause of violence in schools.

There have been several attacks on teachers and fellow pupils at schools around the country over the past two weeks.

In the latest incident, a grade 12 pupil in Limpopo was arrested on Thursday for assaulting a teacher.

Last week in the North West, a teacher was killed allegedly by a 17-year-old pupil.

The centre's Zita Hansungule says using heavy handed approaches on pupils is not the solution.

“This all starts with discussions… discussions with families, communities and learners about what are the problems they’re experiencing and what sort of support they need. Beyond the discussions, we’re looking at research about problems that families and communities are facing.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA