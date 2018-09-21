Learner violence: Talks with families, pupils needed to find solutions
There have been several attacks on teachers and fellow pupils at schools around the country over the past two weeks.
JOHANNESBURG - The Center for Child Law says the state of families and communities needs to be evaluated to find the cause of violence in schools.
In the latest incident, a grade 12 pupil in Limpopo was arrested on Thursday for assaulting a teacher.
Last week in the North West, a teacher was killed allegedly by a 17-year-old pupil.
The centre's Zita Hansungule says using heavy handed approaches on pupils is not the solution.
“This all starts with discussions… discussions with families, communities and learners about what are the problems they’re experiencing and what sort of support they need. Beyond the discussions, we’re looking at research about problems that families and communities are facing.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
