KZN man handed life sentence for cash-in-transit heist

JOHANNESBURG - A KwaZulu-Natal man has been handed a life sentence for his involvement in a cash-in-transit heist.

It’s understood Nicholas Mdluli and his accomplices committed the crime in 2014 in Gingindlovu.

The criminals poured petrol on the cash van and threatened to set it alight - forcing the guards to abandon the vehicle.

“He [Mdluli] was sentenced together with his accomplice, Salakuliwa Welcome Msimango. Msimango was convicted and sentenced to eight years imprisonment for possession of unlicensed firearm,” Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo said.