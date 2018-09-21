French bus driver facing disciplinary action for slapping boy (12)

A French bus driver who slapped a 12-year-old boy who told him to shut up is facing disciplinary action.

LONDON - A French bus driver who slapped a 12-year-old boy who told him to shut up is facing disciplinary action.

But the incident which was cuaght caught on video and posted on social media has gone viral, with a 300,000 strong petition supporting the bus driver.

The 12-year-old boy had run out on to the Paris street in front of the bus causing the driver to brake hard.

The driver told the boy to pay more attention but the boy told him to shut up and move on. The driver then struck the boy in front of dozens of witnesses.

The video was originally posted on the instant messaging platform Snapchat, and has been viewed almost 1.2 million times.

The boy's mother is reported to have filed a complaint against the driver and his bosses have launched a disciplinary procedure against him.

However, a petition in support of the driver is reaching a third of a million people.