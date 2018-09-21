French bus driver facing disciplinary action for slapping boy (12)
A French bus driver who slapped a 12-year-old boy who told him to shut up is facing disciplinary action.
LONDON - A French bus driver who slapped a 12-year-old boy who told him to shut up is facing disciplinary action.
But the incident which was cuaght caught on video and posted on social media has gone viral, with a 300,000 strong petition supporting the bus driver.
The 12-year-old boy had run out on to the Paris street in front of the bus causing the driver to brake hard.
The driver told the boy to pay more attention but the boy told him to shut up and move on. The driver then struck the boy in front of dozens of witnesses.
The video was originally posted on the instant messaging platform Snapchat, and has been viewed almost 1.2 million times.
The boy's mother is reported to have filed a complaint against the driver and his bosses have launched a disciplinary procedure against him.
However, a petition in support of the driver is reaching a third of a million people.
Popular in World
-
Nasa telescope discovers two new planets five months after launch
-
[UPDATE] Five shot, including a girl, 8, in Syracuse, New York - police
-
In Cuba, condom use stretches far beyond sex
-
'Multiple fatalities' in Maryland shooting, suspect arrested - sheriff
-
Paris police take down knock-off Eiffel Tower network
-
Man guilty of Britain’s ‘biggest fraud’ to be deported to Ghana
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.