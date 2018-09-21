Food, music and more… What to expect at this year’s DStv Delicious Festival

Visa, the official payment partner of the fest, is going to make living your best life very simple by introducing contactless payment terminals.

JOHANNESBURG – The 2018 edition of the DStv Delicious Festival is set to bring more food options, more entertainment and a music line-up headlined by the incredible Erykah Badu. It’s going to be delicious on all fronts!

The festival, which debuted in Johannesburg in October 2013, attracts food and music lovers from all over the country.

The two-day fest will take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand.

Visa, the official payment partner of the fest, is going to make living your best life very simple.

The company will introduce its safe and convenient payment technologies by equipping every vendor, food stall and bar with contactless payment terminals. This will help to ease queues.

#DStvDelicious 2018 is totally cash-free, so all bars, food stalls & vendors will be Visa contactless-enabled: just tap to pay! #VisaGetCloser — Visa_SA (@Visa_SA) August 13, 2018

According to the South African Weather Service, you can expect the temperature to hit a peak of 28 degrees with clear skies!

So put on your hats, sunglasses, shorts and sandals and go and flourish at the fest!