Elton John signs with Universal 'for the rest of his career'
The agreement covers publishing rights to John’s 'iconic songwriting catalogue to be administrated by Universal Music Publishing Group long into the future'.
LONDON - Elton John has signed a deal with Universal Music Group for his back catalogue and any new work as well as brand management, merchandising and licensing rights, the company said on Friday.
Under the agreement signed with John’s company Rocket Entertainment, Universal Music Group (UMG) will represent the veteran British singer’s new music “for the rest of his career” on top of his work from the last 50 years.
“The multi-faceted agreement marks the beginning of a new era of expanded collaboration between Elton John and UMG and significantly expands their global business partnership,” the company said in a statement.
The agreement covers publishing rights to John’s “iconic songwriting catalogue to be administrated by Universal Music Publishing Group long into the future”.
The group’s brand-management company Bravado will work with Rocket on merchandising, branding and retail licensing around the singer’s three-year final world tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road.
No financial details of the deal were given.
The 71-year-old kicked off the tour in the United States this month. John, who has two children with husband David Furnish, has said he wanted to stop travelling to focus on family life.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Jerry Seinfeld tops highest-paid comedians list
-
Beyoncé accused of witchcraft by ex-drummer
-
Duchess Meghan joined by her mother for launch of Grenfell cookbook
-
Disney admits dark side for 'Star Wars'
-
Nick Cannon wants to settle Kanye West row
-
1 in 6 teens who use cannabis will become addicted - study
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.