Education Dept urges parents, pupils to report abuse at schools

A former assistant water polo coach at Parktown Boys' High School has been convicted of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 of common assault.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education has called on parents and pupils to report incidents of abuse at schools, so they can be addressed.

A group of mothers at Parktown Boys High have called on Minister Angie Motshekga to intervene in breaking the culture of silence around paedophilic grooming at boys' schools.

A former assistant water polo coach at the school has been convicted of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 of common assault.

In a letter, a group of mothers say that their appeal to the office of the Education Minister to fight toxic traditions have fallen on deaf ears, saying the minister's lack of action implies tacit agreement with the systems of abuse.

But the minister's spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says this is not true.

“The MEC of Gauteng has dealt with this matter consistently. I don’t know how many times we’ve visited Parktown Boys' in particular, and we’ve set up several investigations to address this issue.”

He says the MEC's of Education in the provinces are placed strategically to deal with these matters.

Sexual predator Collan Rex is due back in court on Friday morning for a date to be set for sentencing proceedings to continue.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)