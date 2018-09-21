CWU: Infinity Media must compensate unlawfully retrenched employees
The Labour Court ruled on Thursday that the media company owned by businessman Mzwanele Manyi violated the labour law when it got rid of some 300 staff without following a retrenchment consultation process.
JOHANNESBURG - The Communications Workers Union (CWU) wants Infinity Networks to compensate workers that were fired by now-defunct Afro Voice.
Infinity Media owned the Afro-Voice newspaper (formerly known as The New Age) and news channel Afro Worldview (formerly known as ANN7), which went off the DStv platform last month.
The CWU's Clyde Mervin says they know their members won't get their jobs back but need to be compensated.
“As workers, they no longer have their jobs so that means that they are financially unstable. So, we are going to reach out to the company so that we can talk about a proper severance package in terms of Section 189.”
Attempts to get hold of Manyi have not yet been successful.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
