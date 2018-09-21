-
CT organisation requests help installing 'baby saver'
The Philisa Abafazi Bethu women and children's centre received the baby saver as a donation. However, they need help installing the device.
CAPE TOWN - A women and children's organisation in Lavender Hill is requesting assistance in installing a baby saver.
Philisa Abafazi Bethu received the baby saver as a donation. However, they need help in installing the device at the centre.
The organisation's Janine Poggenpoel says its concerned about babies who are being dumped in bins and fields within the area.
This device will be used for parents who are unable to take care of their babies.
Poggenpoel says that last year on 21 October, a newborn baby girl was left in front of organisation founder Lucinda Evans' door in a Shoprite plastic bag.
Poggenpoel said they need someone to install it, to drill the device in the walls of the centre and an electrician to activate the device for when a mother leaves an infant inside of it.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
