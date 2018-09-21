CT man fined over R3m for operating fraudulent vehicle licensing syndicate
The Hawks linked Elton Abrahams and three other suspects to the syndicate which operated in Cape Town between 2013 and 2017.
CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town businessman has been ordered to pay more than R3 million to the state for operating a fraudulent vehicle licensing syndicate.
Elton Abrahams appeared in the Bellville Regional Court on Thursday and was convicted of fraud and corruption.
The Hawks linked Abrahams and three other suspects to the syndicate which operated in Cape Town between 2013 and 2017.
The vehicles were reportedly exempted from being physically tested in exchange for bribes.
Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase says one of Abrahams' co-accused Laurelle Richards is a former employer of the Western Cape Transport Department.
“Richards was sentenced to three years imprisonment and a further five years imprisonment suspended for five years with stringent conditions and effectively, she will spend three years in prison.”
