CRL Commission to push ConCourt to determine if freedom of religion is limitless

Over the past few years, pastors have come under the spotlight for feeding congregants grass, insects, and even spraying pesticide at people.

JOHANNESBURG - Religious rights organisation the CRL Rights Commission says that it will push for the Constitutional Court to determine if freedom of religion is limitless.

The commission met with church leaders on Thursday at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg to present a way forward on how churches can be regulated by the law.

The organisation’s Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva says that church leaders need to come up with their own code of conduct to avoid a repeat of the worrying incidents in recent years.

“We are still going to push the issue of the Constitutional Court’s determination on whether freedom of religion is limitless. Can you say people can feed people anything and say they are doing what they are doing now all in the name of freedom of religion?”

(Edited Mihlali Ntsabo)