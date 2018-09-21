CRL Commission to push ConCourt to determine if freedom of religion is limitless
Over the past few years, pastors have come under the spotlight for feeding congregants grass, insects, and even spraying pesticide at people.
JOHANNESBURG - Religious rights organisation the CRL Rights Commission says that it will push for the Constitutional Court to determine if freedom of religion is limitless.
Over the past few years, pastors have come under the spotlight for feeding congregants grass, insects, and even spraying pesticide on people.
The commission met with church leaders on Thursday at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg to present a way forward on how churches can be regulated by the law.
The organisation’s Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva says that church leaders need to come up with their own code of conduct to avoid a repeat of the worrying incidents in recent years.
“We are still going to push the issue of the Constitutional Court’s determination on whether freedom of religion is limitless. Can you say people can feed people anything and say they are doing what they are doing now all in the name of freedom of religion?”
(Edited Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Ajay Gupta says he has evidence that he didn't attend meeting with Mcebisi Jonas
-
At least 10 killed in Limpopo bus crash
-
Woman’s body found in Krugersdorp dam
-
ANC retracts statement on monetary policy
-
Zuma used courts to delay setting up state capture commission, court told
-
Man who called Ramaphosa K-word to remain in custody until court appearance
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.