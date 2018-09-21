Court hands man hefty sentence for murdering Pringle Bay employer

Martin Mncube was sentenced to a 22 years imprisonment in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - The State has argued a man who killed his employer at her Pringle Bay home did so out of greed.

Martin Mncube was sentenced to 22 years imprisonment in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

Farah Thompson was murdered at her home last August.

Mncube says he was an aspiring rap artist who wanted to move to Cape Town.

To do so, he decided to rob and kill Thompson, who employed him as a general worker at her Pringle Bay home.

But the State says that instead of travelling to the Mother City to pursue his career as a rap artist after killing Thompson, Mncube collected his girlfriend and cousin, and they went on a drinking spree.

He also withdrew R4,000 from Thompson’s bank account.

In Hermanus, Mncube crashed his boss' car that he had stolen.

The prosecution says that Mncube committed these offences out of greed and says it's clear that the robbery was planned.

While the State called for a life sentence, the court found differently.

They took mitigating factors into account, which included his age.

He was therefore slapped with 22 years for murder and 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The court has ordered that the sentences run concurrently.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)