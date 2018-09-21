Cosatu's Losi: I will stand up for workers' rights when ANC strays
New Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi has been criticised by some for her close proximity to the ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa.
JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi has told Eyewitness News that she will always defend and put the interests of workers ahead of the African National Congress (ANC).
Losi has been criticised by some for her close proximity to the ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa. She was part of Ramaphosa’s slate at the party's elective conference in December. Losi is now part of the ANC’s national working committee.
She has always been seen by some critiques as too close to Ramaphosa, raising concerns that she may sometimes compromise on workers issues to appease the ANC.
But she says her relationship with Ramaphosa and the ANC should not be a concern for workers.
“The mandate that drives me every day, even in the NEC meetings of the ANC, is the mandate of the workers.”
She has made this assurance to workers: “I will not shy away from standing up to defend the plight of workers and defend Cosatu decisions in the NEC of the ANC.”
She says when the ANC goes astray on issues concerning workers, she will stand up for workers’ rights.
