Cedrick Nkabinde resigns from Ipid after dropping complaints against McBride
Nkabinde says he’s stepping down after reaching a settlement agreement.
JOHANNESBURG - Cedrick Nkabinde has resigned from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) after agreeing to drop complaints against his boss Robert McBride.
Nkabinde had claimed that McBride acted unethically when he allegedly allowed forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan to spearhead an investigation into former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.
The now-former Ipid investigator then wrote a letter to Police Minister Bheki Cele complaining about McBride’s conduct.
Having withdrawn those complaints, he insists he’s not being paid to leave the watchdog.
“It was a mutual understanding. They dropped the charges against me and I resigned in good faith... just an ordinary resignation based on the settlement agreement.”
