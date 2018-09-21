Cedrick Nkabinde resigns from Ipid after dropping complaints against McBride

Nkabinde says he’s stepping down after reaching a settlement agreement.

JOHANNESBURG - Cedrick Nkabinde has resigned from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) after agreeing to drop complaints against his boss Robert McBride.

Nkabinde says he’s stepping down after reaching a settlement agreement.

Nkabinde had claimed that McBride acted unethically when he allegedly allowed forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan to spearhead an investigation into former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

The now-former Ipid investigator then wrote a letter to Police Minister Bheki Cele complaining about McBride’s conduct.

Having withdrawn those complaints, he insists he’s not being paid to leave the watchdog.

“It was a mutual understanding. They dropped the charges against me and I resigned in good faith... just an ordinary resignation based on the settlement agreement.”