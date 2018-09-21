Cape Town Marathon road closures
The Cape Town Marathon will be held on Sunday, 23 September. Here are the road closures for Saturday and Sunday.
The Cape Town Marathon will be held on Sunday, 23 September. Here are the road closures for Saturday and Sunday.
CAPE TOWN MARATHON ROAD CLOSURES
Waterkant St Buitengracht to Bree and to Chiappini Street Full Road Closure 15th Sept - 24th Sept
Vlei Rd Helen Suzman Blvd & Fritz Sonnenberg Rd Full Road Closure 18th Sept - 25th Sept
ROAD CLOSURES AND TEMPORARY DELAYS - SATURDAY, 22 SEPTEMBER 2018
GREEN POINT
Fritz Sonnenberg Rd Granger Bay Blvd & Beach Rd Temporary delays 07h00 - 12h00
Fritz Sonnenberg Rd Stephan Way & Granger Bay Blvd Full Road Closure 14h00 Sat - 09h30 Sun
Stephan Way Fritz Sonnenberg Rd & Hamilton RFC Temporary delays 14h00 Sat - 03h00 Sun
Alexander Place Beach Rd & Bay Rd Temporary delays 07h00 - 10h00
Somerset/Main Rd Intersection at Main & Clyde Rd Temporary delays / stop & hold 07h00 - 12h00
High Level Rd Intersection at High Level & Clyde Rd Temporary delays / stop & hold 07h00 - 12h00
Joubert Rd Intersection at Joubert & Clyde Rd Temporary delays / stop & hold 07h00 - 12h00
Ocean View Drive Intersection at Ocean View Drive & Clyde Rd Temporary delays / stop & hold 07h00 - 12h00
Springbok Rd Intersection at Springbok & Clyde Rd Temporary delays / stop & hold 07h00 - 12h00
Kloof Rd Kloof Rd & Kloof Nek Rd Caution runners 07h00 - 12h00
Beach Rd Fritz Sonnenberg Rd & Alexander Place Lane closure 07h00 - 10h00
Beach Rd Haul St to Granger Bay Blvd Full Road Closure 18h00 Sat - 08h30 Sun
Beach Rd Granger Bay Blvd to Portswood Rd Full Road Closure 20h00 Sat - 08h30 Sun
Vlei Rd Helen Suzman Blvd & Fritz Sonnenberg Rd Full Road Closure 18th Sept - 25th Sept
Fort Wynyard St Portswood Rd & Granger Bay Blvd Full Road Closure 18h00 Sat - 03h00 Sun
ROAD & CARRIAGEWAY CLOSURES, RESTRICTIONS & TEMPORARY DELAYS - SUNDAY 23rd SEPT 2018
SEA POINT, GREEN POINT & DE WATERKANT
Seacliff Rd Victoria Rd & Queens Rd Full Road Closure 06h30 - 07h35
Queens Rd Beach Rd & Victoria Rd Full Road Closure 06h15 - 07h35
Regent Rd Queens Rd & Church Rd Full Road Closure 06h15 - 07h35
Church Rd Regent Rd & Beach Rd Full Road Closure 06h15 - 07h35
Beach Rd Haul St to Granger Bay Blvd Full Road Closure 18h00 Sat - 08h30 Sun
Beach Rd Granger Bay Blvd to Portswood Rd Full Road Closure 20h00 Sat - 08h30 Sun
Beach Rd Granger Bay Circle Full Road Closure 03h00 - 08h30
Beach Rd Queens Circle & Clarens Rd City Inbound Carriageway Closure 06h15 - 07h35
Beach Rd Clarens Road & Three Anchor Bay Rd City Inbound Carriageway Closure 06h15 - 09h15
Beach Rd Three Anchor Bay & Beach Rd City Inbound Carriageway Closure 06h15 - 09h15
Beach Rd Three Anchor Bay Rd & Rocklands Rd City Outbound Carriageway Closure 06h15 - 09h00
Beach Rd Rocklands Rd & Queens Circle City Outbound Carriageway Closure 06h15 - 08h00
Beach Rd Fritz Sonnenberg Rd & Helen Suzman Blvd Full Road Closure 06h00 - 09h30
Beach Rd Fritz Sonnenberg Rd & Haul Rd Full Road Closure 06h00 - 08h05
Stephan Way Fritz Sonnenberg Rd & Hamilton RFC Full Road Closure 03h00 - 09h30
Fritz Sonnenberg Rd Stephan Way & Beach Rd Lane Closure 06h00 - 09h30
Fritz Sonnenberg Rd Stephan Way & Granger Bay Blvd Full Road Closure 14h00 Sat - 09h30 Sun
Vlei Rd Helen Suzman Blvd & Fritz Sonnenberg Rd Full Road Closure 18th Sept - 25th Sept
Granger Bay Blvd Helen Suzman Blvd & Fort Wynyard Full Road Closure 06h30 - 08h30
Granger Bay Blvd Fort Wynyard St & Beach Rd Full Road Closure 03h00 - 08h30
Haul Rd Full Road Closure 05h45 - 08h15
Helen Suzman Blvd Beach Rd to Granger Bay Blvd circle City Bound Carriageway Closure 06h30 - 08h15
Helen Suzman Blvd Granger Bay Blvd circle to Buitengracht City Bound Carriageway Closure 06h30 - 08h15
Helen Suzman Blvd Granger Bay Blvd Circle to Bill Peters City Outbound Carriageway - Local Access only 06h30 - 08h15
Somerset Rd Buitengracht & Chiappini Rd Full Road Closure 08h15 - 13h15
Prestwich St Chiappini St & Ebenezer St Full Road Closure 08h15 - 13h15
Ebenezer Rd Prestwich St & Somerset Rd Full Road Closure 08h15 - 13h15
Chiappini St Somerset Rd & Prestwich St Full Road Closure 08h15 - 13h15
CITY/CBD
Buitengracht Intersection at Helen Suzman Blvd crossing Full Road Closure 06h45 - 08h15
Hans Strijdom Ave Buitengracht & Bree St Full Road Closure 06h30 - 08h30
Hans Strijdom Ave Adderley St & Bree St Westbound Carriageway Closure 06h30 - 08h30
Bree St Intersection at Hans Strijdom Ave Road Closure 06h30 - 08h30
Loop St Intersection at Hans Strijdom Ave Road Closure 06h30 - 08h30
Long Street Hans Strijdom Ave & Strand St Full Road Closure 06h30 - 08h20
Long Street Strand St & Orange St Full Road Closure 06h30 - 08h45
Long St Riebeek & Strand St Road Closure 08h20 - 12h45
All intersections with Long between Hans Strijdom & Orange Street will be closed
Riebeek St Intersection at Long St (closed between Long and Bree) Road Closure 06h30 - 08h30
Strand St Intersection at Long St Road Closure 06h30 - 08h35
Wale St Intersection at Long St Road Closure 06h30 - 08h40
M3 / Orange St Long St & Hatfield St Eastbound Carriageway Closure 06h30 - 08h50
Greys Pass / Queen Victoria St Dean St & Orange St Full Road Closure 06h30 - 08h35
Hatfield / St John /Plein St Orange St & Darling St Full Road Closure 06h35 - 09h10
Darling St Plein St & Castle Full Road Closure 06h40 - 09h15
Darling St Castle St & Sir Lowry Rd City Outbound Carriageway Closure 06h40 - 09h15
Darling St Sir Lowry & Tennant St Full Road Closure 06h40 - 09h15
All intersections with Darling between Plein & Tennant Street will be closed. Tennant St, Sir Lowry & Darling including intersection at Darling St crossing. Full Road Closure 06h40 - 09h15
Strand St Castle St & Bree St Eastbound Carriageway Closure 08h00 - 12h45
All intersections with Strand between Castle & Bree Street will be closed. Adderley Str, Adderley Street Fountain Roundabout & Strand St Southbound Carriageway closure 08h20 - 12h45
Strand St on-ramp to Nelson Mandela blvd / N2 Closed 08h00 - 12h45
Bree St Riebeek & Strand St Full Road Closure 07h50 - 13h10
SOUTHERN SUBURBS (WOODSTOCK, SALT RIVER, OBSERVATORY, MOWBRAY, ROSEBANK, RONDEBOSCH, NEWLANDS AND CLAREMONT)
Sir Lowry Rd Tennant St & Searle St Citybound Carriageway Closure 06h40 - 09h25
All intersections with Sir Lowry Rd (mountain side intersections) between Tennant St & Searle St will be closed
Searle St Pontac St & Victoria Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Rd 06h40 - 09h25
Victoria Rd Searle St & Browning Rd Citybound Carriageway Closure 06h40 - 09h40
All intersections with Victoria Rd (mountain side intersections) between Searle St & Groote Schuur Drive will be closed
Ravenscraig Rd Warwick St & Victoria Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Rd 06h40 - 09h40
Victoria Walk Earl St & Victoria Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Rd 06h40 - 09h40
Mountain Rd Salisbury St &Victoria Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Rd 06h40 - 09h40
Fairview Ave Salisbury St &Victoria Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Rd 06h40 - 09h40
Roodebloem Rd Salisbury St & Victoria Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Rd 06h40 - 09h40
Browning Rd N2 & Victoria Rd Full Road Closure 06h45 - 09h45
Main Rd (M4) Browning & N2 Citybound Carriageway Closure 06h50 - 09h50
All intersections with Main Rd (mountain side intersections) between Groote Schuur Drive& N2 will be
Closed. Groote Schuur Dr Main Rd Controlled emergency crossover 06h50 - 09h50
Anzio Rd St Peters Square parking entrance & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Rd 06h50 - 09h50
Penzance Rd William St & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Rd 06h50 - 09h50
Main Rd (M4) N2 & Belmont Rd Citybound Carriageway Closure 06h55 - 10h10
Including all intersections with Main Rd (mountain side intersections) between N2 & Belmont Rd will be closed
Rhodes Ave Cecil St & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Rd 06h55 - 10h10
Chapel Rd Baxter Rd & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Rd 06h55 - 10h10
Woolsack Dr Baxter Rd & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Rd 06h55 - 10h10
Burg Rd Baxter Rd & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Rd 06h55 - 10h10
Grotto Rd Lovers Walk & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Rd 06h55 - 10h10
Church St Highstead Rd & Main Rd Controlled emergency crossover 06h55 - 10h10
Main Rd (M4) Belmont Rd & Protea Rd Citybound Carriageway Closure 07h00 - 10h30
All intersections with Main Rd (mountain side intersections) between Belmont Rd & Protea Rd will be closed
Klipper Rd Newlands Ave & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Rd 07h00 - 10h30
Mount Rd Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Rd 07h00 - 10h30
Dean St Main St & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Rd 07h00 - 10h30
Sans Souci Rd Esme Rd & Main Rd Northbound lane closure, no access to Main Rd 07h00 - 10h30
Claremont Blvd Draper St & Main Rd Northbound Carriageway Closure 07h00 - 10h30
Campground Rd Main Rd & Mariendahl Rd Eastbound Carriageway Closure 07h05 - 10h35
Campground Rd Mariendahl Rd & Keurboom Rd Full Road Closure 07h05 - 10h35
Campground Rd Keurboom Rd & Sandown Rd Northbound Carriageway Closure 07h05 - 10h55
Campground Rd Sandown Rd & Park Rd Full Road Closure 07h10 - 10h55
All intersections with Campground (mountain side intersections) between Keurboom & Belmont / Park Rd will be closed
Campground Rd Klipfontein Rd & Eureka Rd Southbound Carriageway Closure 07h20 - 11h40
Campground Rd Eureka Rd & Park Rd Full Road Closure 07h20 - 11h40
Belmont Rd / Park Rd Intersection, Intersection at Liesbeek Parkway crossing from Belmont Rd Access closed 07h20 - 11h45
Sandown Rd Campground Rd & Wood Rd Eastbound Carriageway Closure 07h15 - 11h25
All intersections with Sandown (Bishops College side intersections) between Campground & Wood Rd will be closed
Wood Rd Sandown Rd & Riverton Rd Full Road Closure 07h15 - 11h25
Riverton Rd Wood Rd & Silwood Rd Full Road Closure 07h15 - 11h25
Silwood Rd Riverton Rd & Bonair Rd Full Road Closure 07h15 - 11h25
Bonair Rd Silwood Rd & Barkley Rd Full Road Closure 07h15 - 11h25
Barkley Rd Bonair Rd & Park Rd Full Road Closure 07h15 - 11h25
Park Rd Campground Rd & Milner Rd Full Road Closure 07h20 - 11h35
Milner Rd Park Rd to Klipfontein Rd Northbound Carriageway Closure 07h20 - 11h35
Klipfontein Rd Milner Rd & Sawkins Rd Westbound Carriageway Closure 07h20 - 11h40
Liesbeek Pkwy Belmont Rd / Park Rd & N2 Southbound Carriageway Closure 07h30 - 12h00
Klipfontein Rd/ Durban Rd Intersection, Intersection at Liesbeek Parkway crossing from Klipfontein Rd to Durban Rd Access closed 07h30 - 12h00
N2 CITYBOUND
Liesbeek Pkwy Exit Liesbeek Parkway offramp Access closed 07h30 - 12h00
Liesbeek Pkwy N2 Outbound onramp Access closed 07h30 - 12h00
Liesbeek Pkwy N2 & Station Rd Southbound Carriageway Closure 07h35 - 12h10
Malta Rd Station Rd & Lower Main Rd Full Road Closure 07h35 - 12h30
Albert Rd Lower Church Street to Lower Main Rd including Salt River Circle Eastbound Carriageway Closure 07h35 - 13h00
Voortrekker Rd Koeberg Rd to Salt River Circle Full Road Closure 07h35 - 13h00
Salt River Circle Access to / from Voortrekker Rd Closed 07h35 - 13h00
Lower Church St Albert Rd to N1 Full Road Closure 07h35 - 13h00
Beach Rd Woodstock Albert Rd to N1 Access Closed, Exit Only 07h35 - 13h00
New Market St /Albert Rd Lower Church & Castle St Eastbound Carriageway Closure 07h45 - 13h00
Popular in Sport
-
World Rugby advise teams to cover up tattoos at Japan World Cup
-
[PICTURES] Old SA flag brandished at Bok rugby game in NZ
-
Van Dijk eyes silverware as Liverpool chase history
-
Arsenal, Chelsea win in Europa League as Rangers hold Villarreal
-
Boks name 17-man preliminary squad for final 2 Tests
-
Woods seizes share of early lead at Tour Championship
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.