The Cape Town Marathon will be held on Sunday, 23 September. Here are the road closures for Saturday and Sunday.

CAPE TOWN MARATHON ROAD CLOSURES

Waterkant St Buitengracht to Bree and to Chiappini Street Full Road Closure 15th Sept - 24th Sept

Vlei Rd Helen Suzman Blvd & Fritz Sonnenberg Rd Full Road Closure 18th Sept - 25th Sept

ROAD CLOSURES AND TEMPORARY DELAYS - SATURDAY, 22 SEPTEMBER 2018

GREEN POINT

Fritz Sonnenberg Rd Granger Bay Blvd & Beach Rd Temporary delays 07h00 - 12h00

Fritz Sonnenberg Rd Stephan Way & Granger Bay Blvd Full Road Closure 14h00 Sat - 09h30 Sun

Stephan Way Fritz Sonnenberg Rd & Hamilton RFC Temporary delays 14h00 Sat - 03h00 Sun

Alexander Place Beach Rd & Bay Rd Temporary delays 07h00 - 10h00

Somerset/Main Rd Intersection at Main & Clyde Rd Temporary delays / stop & hold 07h00 - 12h00

High Level Rd Intersection at High Level & Clyde Rd Temporary delays / stop & hold 07h00 - 12h00

Joubert Rd Intersection at Joubert & Clyde Rd Temporary delays / stop & hold 07h00 - 12h00

Ocean View Drive Intersection at Ocean View Drive & Clyde Rd Temporary delays / stop & hold 07h00 - 12h00

Springbok Rd Intersection at Springbok & Clyde Rd Temporary delays / stop & hold 07h00 - 12h00

Kloof Rd Kloof Rd & Kloof Nek Rd Caution runners 07h00 - 12h00

Beach Rd Fritz Sonnenberg Rd & Alexander Place Lane closure 07h00 - 10h00

Beach Rd Haul St to Granger Bay Blvd Full Road Closure 18h00 Sat - 08h30 Sun

Beach Rd Granger Bay Blvd to Portswood Rd Full Road Closure 20h00 Sat - 08h30 Sun

Fort Wynyard St Portswood Rd & Granger Bay Blvd Full Road Closure 18h00 Sat - 03h00 Sun

ROAD & CARRIAGEWAY CLOSURES, RESTRICTIONS & TEMPORARY DELAYS - SUNDAY 23rd SEPT 2018

SEA POINT, GREEN POINT & DE WATERKANT

Seacliff Rd Victoria Rd & Queens Rd Full Road Closure 06h30 - 07h35

Queens Rd Beach Rd & Victoria Rd Full Road Closure 06h15 - 07h35

Regent Rd Queens Rd & Church Rd Full Road Closure 06h15 - 07h35

Church Rd Regent Rd & Beach Rd Full Road Closure 06h15 - 07h35

Beach Rd Granger Bay Circle Full Road Closure 03h00 - 08h30

Beach Rd Queens Circle & Clarens Rd City Inbound Carriageway Closure 06h15 - 07h35

Beach Rd Clarens Road & Three Anchor Bay Rd City Inbound Carriageway Closure 06h15 - 09h15

Beach Rd Three Anchor Bay & Beach Rd City Inbound Carriageway Closure 06h15 - 09h15

Beach Rd Three Anchor Bay Rd & Rocklands Rd City Outbound Carriageway Closure 06h15 - 09h00

Beach Rd Rocklands Rd & Queens Circle City Outbound Carriageway Closure 06h15 - 08h00

Beach Rd Fritz Sonnenberg Rd & Helen Suzman Blvd Full Road Closure 06h00 - 09h30

Beach Rd Fritz Sonnenberg Rd & Haul Rd Full Road Closure 06h00 - 08h05

Stephan Way Fritz Sonnenberg Rd & Hamilton RFC Full Road Closure 03h00 - 09h30

Fritz Sonnenberg Rd Stephan Way & Beach Rd Lane Closure 06h00 - 09h30

Granger Bay Blvd Helen Suzman Blvd & Fort Wynyard Full Road Closure 06h30 - 08h30

Granger Bay Blvd Fort Wynyard St & Beach Rd Full Road Closure 03h00 - 08h30

Haul Rd Full Road Closure 05h45 - 08h15

Helen Suzman Blvd Beach Rd to Granger Bay Blvd circle City Bound Carriageway Closure 06h30 - 08h15

Helen Suzman Blvd Granger Bay Blvd circle to Buitengracht City Bound Carriageway Closure 06h30 - 08h15

Helen Suzman Blvd Granger Bay Blvd Circle to Bill Peters City Outbound Carriageway - Local Access only 06h30 - 08h15

Somerset Rd Buitengracht & Chiappini Rd Full Road Closure 08h15 - 13h15

Prestwich St Chiappini St & Ebenezer St Full Road Closure 08h15 - 13h15

Ebenezer Rd Prestwich St & Somerset Rd Full Road Closure 08h15 - 13h15

Chiappini St Somerset Rd & Prestwich St Full Road Closure 08h15 - 13h15

CITY/CBD

Buitengracht Intersection at Helen Suzman Blvd crossing Full Road Closure 06h45 - 08h15

Hans Strijdom Ave Buitengracht & Bree St Full Road Closure 06h30 - 08h30

Hans Strijdom Ave Adderley St & Bree St Westbound Carriageway Closure 06h30 - 08h30

Bree St Intersection at Hans Strijdom Ave Road Closure 06h30 - 08h30

Loop St Intersection at Hans Strijdom Ave Road Closure 06h30 - 08h30

Long Street Hans Strijdom Ave & Strand St Full Road Closure 06h30 - 08h20

Long Street Strand St & Orange St Full Road Closure 06h30 - 08h45

Long St Riebeek & Strand St Road Closure 08h20 - 12h45

All intersections with Long between Hans Strijdom & Orange Street will be closed

Riebeek St Intersection at Long St (closed between Long and Bree) Road Closure 06h30 - 08h30

Strand St Intersection at Long St Road Closure 06h30 - 08h35

Wale St Intersection at Long St Road Closure 06h30 - 08h40

M3 / Orange St Long St & Hatfield St Eastbound Carriageway Closure 06h30 - 08h50

Greys Pass / Queen Victoria St Dean St & Orange St Full Road Closure 06h30 - 08h35

Hatfield / St John /Plein St Orange St & Darling St Full Road Closure 06h35 - 09h10

Darling St Plein St & Castle Full Road Closure 06h40 - 09h15

Darling St Castle St & Sir Lowry Rd City Outbound Carriageway Closure 06h40 - 09h15

Darling St Sir Lowry & Tennant St Full Road Closure 06h40 - 09h15

All intersections with Darling between Plein & Tennant Street will be closed. Tennant St, Sir Lowry & Darling including intersection at Darling St crossing. Full Road Closure 06h40 - 09h15

Strand St Castle St & Bree St Eastbound Carriageway Closure 08h00 - 12h45

All intersections with Strand between Castle & Bree Street will be closed. Adderley Str, Adderley Street Fountain Roundabout & Strand St Southbound Carriageway closure 08h20 - 12h45

Strand St on-ramp to Nelson Mandela blvd / N2 Closed 08h00 - 12h45

Bree St Riebeek & Strand St Full Road Closure 07h50 - 13h10

SOUTHERN SUBURBS (WOODSTOCK, SALT RIVER, OBSERVATORY, MOWBRAY, ROSEBANK, RONDEBOSCH, NEWLANDS AND CLAREMONT)

Sir Lowry Rd Tennant St & Searle St Citybound Carriageway Closure 06h40 - 09h25

All intersections with Sir Lowry Rd (mountain side intersections) between Tennant St & Searle St will be closed

Searle St Pontac St & Victoria Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Rd 06h40 - 09h25

Victoria Rd Searle St & Browning Rd Citybound Carriageway Closure 06h40 - 09h40

All intersections with Victoria Rd (mountain side intersections) between Searle St & Groote Schuur Drive will be closed

Ravenscraig Rd Warwick St & Victoria Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Rd 06h40 - 09h40

Victoria Walk Earl St & Victoria Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Rd 06h40 - 09h40

Mountain Rd Salisbury St &Victoria Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Rd 06h40 - 09h40

Fairview Ave Salisbury St &Victoria Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Rd 06h40 - 09h40

Roodebloem Rd Salisbury St & Victoria Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Rd 06h40 - 09h40

Browning Rd N2 & Victoria Rd Full Road Closure 06h45 - 09h45

Main Rd (M4) Browning & N2 Citybound Carriageway Closure 06h50 - 09h50

All intersections with Main Rd (mountain side intersections) between Groote Schuur Drive& N2 will be

Closed. Groote Schuur Dr Main Rd Controlled emergency crossover 06h50 - 09h50

Anzio Rd St Peters Square parking entrance & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Rd 06h50 - 09h50

Penzance Rd William St & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Rd 06h50 - 09h50

Main Rd (M4) N2 & Belmont Rd Citybound Carriageway Closure 06h55 - 10h10

Including all intersections with Main Rd (mountain side intersections) between N2 & Belmont Rd will be closed

Rhodes Ave Cecil St & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Rd 06h55 - 10h10

Chapel Rd Baxter Rd & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Rd 06h55 - 10h10

Woolsack Dr Baxter Rd & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Rd 06h55 - 10h10

Burg Rd Baxter Rd & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Rd 06h55 - 10h10

Grotto Rd Lovers Walk & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Rd 06h55 - 10h10

Church St Highstead Rd & Main Rd Controlled emergency crossover 06h55 - 10h10

Main Rd (M4) Belmont Rd & Protea Rd Citybound Carriageway Closure 07h00 - 10h30

All intersections with Main Rd (mountain side intersections) between Belmont Rd & Protea Rd will be closed

Klipper Rd Newlands Ave & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Rd 07h00 - 10h30

Mount Rd Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Rd 07h00 - 10h30

Dean St Main St & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Rd 07h00 - 10h30

Sans Souci Rd Esme Rd & Main Rd Northbound lane closure, no access to Main Rd 07h00 - 10h30

Claremont Blvd Draper St & Main Rd Northbound Carriageway Closure 07h00 - 10h30

Campground Rd Main Rd & Mariendahl Rd Eastbound Carriageway Closure 07h05 - 10h35

Campground Rd Mariendahl Rd & Keurboom Rd Full Road Closure 07h05 - 10h35

Campground Rd Keurboom Rd & Sandown Rd Northbound Carriageway Closure 07h05 - 10h55

Campground Rd Sandown Rd & Park Rd Full Road Closure 07h10 - 10h55

All intersections with Campground (mountain side intersections) between Keurboom & Belmont / Park Rd will be closed

Campground Rd Klipfontein Rd & Eureka Rd Southbound Carriageway Closure 07h20 - 11h40

Campground Rd Eureka Rd & Park Rd Full Road Closure 07h20 - 11h40

Belmont Rd / Park Rd Intersection, Intersection at Liesbeek Parkway crossing from Belmont Rd Access closed 07h20 - 11h45

Sandown Rd Campground Rd & Wood Rd Eastbound Carriageway Closure 07h15 - 11h25

All intersections with Sandown (Bishops College side intersections) between Campground & Wood Rd will be closed

Wood Rd Sandown Rd & Riverton Rd Full Road Closure 07h15 - 11h25

Riverton Rd Wood Rd & Silwood Rd Full Road Closure 07h15 - 11h25

Silwood Rd Riverton Rd & Bonair Rd Full Road Closure 07h15 - 11h25

Bonair Rd Silwood Rd & Barkley Rd Full Road Closure 07h15 - 11h25

Barkley Rd Bonair Rd & Park Rd Full Road Closure 07h15 - 11h25

Park Rd Campground Rd & Milner Rd Full Road Closure 07h20 - 11h35

Milner Rd Park Rd to Klipfontein Rd Northbound Carriageway Closure 07h20 - 11h35

Klipfontein Rd Milner Rd & Sawkins Rd Westbound Carriageway Closure 07h20 - 11h40

Liesbeek Pkwy Belmont Rd / Park Rd & N2 Southbound Carriageway Closure 07h30 - 12h00

Klipfontein Rd/ Durban Rd Intersection, Intersection at Liesbeek Parkway crossing from Klipfontein Rd to Durban Rd Access closed 07h30 - 12h00

N2 CITYBOUND

Liesbeek Pkwy Exit Liesbeek Parkway offramp Access closed 07h30 - 12h00

Liesbeek Pkwy N2 Outbound onramp Access closed 07h30 - 12h00

Liesbeek Pkwy N2 & Station Rd Southbound Carriageway Closure 07h35 - 12h10

Malta Rd Station Rd & Lower Main Rd Full Road Closure 07h35 - 12h30

Albert Rd Lower Church Street to Lower Main Rd including Salt River Circle Eastbound Carriageway Closure 07h35 - 13h00

Voortrekker Rd Koeberg Rd to Salt River Circle Full Road Closure 07h35 - 13h00

Salt River Circle Access to / from Voortrekker Rd Closed 07h35 - 13h00

Lower Church St Albert Rd to N1 Full Road Closure 07h35 - 13h00

Beach Rd Woodstock Albert Rd to N1 Access Closed, Exit Only 07h35 - 13h00

New Market St /Albert Rd Lower Church & Castle St Eastbound Carriageway Closure 07h45 - 13h00