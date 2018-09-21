Popular Topics
Bystanders injured in Bellville taxi rank shooting

It’s alleged that shots were fired between two groups of people on Friday morning. Two bystanders were injured.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Two people have been shot and wounded at the Bellville taxi rank in Cape Town.

It’s alleged that shots were fired between two groups of people on Friday morning. Two bystanders were injured.

Western Cape police spokesperson André Traut says one of the men who was shot by police had a firearm.

“Police members were deployed to the area. They noticed a group of men standing on Voortrekker Road and upon approach one person produced a firearm. He was shot and wounded by police. The group tried to flee but four of the five men were arrested. An unlicensed firearm was discovered during the arrest.”

They’re expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

