Bystanders injured in Bellville taxi rank shooting
It’s alleged that shots were fired between two groups of people on Friday morning. Two bystanders were injured.
CAPE TOWN - Two people have been shot and wounded at the Bellville taxi rank in Cape Town.
It’s alleged that shots were fired between two groups of people on Friday morning. Two bystanders were injured.
Western Cape police spokesperson André Traut says one of the men who was shot by police had a firearm.
“Police members were deployed to the area. They noticed a group of men standing on Voortrekker Road and upon approach one person produced a firearm. He was shot and wounded by police. The group tried to flee but four of the five men were arrested. An unlicensed firearm was discovered during the arrest.”
They’re expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
Popular in Local
-
'R400bn fund to transform infrastructure projects'
-
[LISTEN] Why DStv Premium is on a downward spiral
-
Manenberg pupil allegedly stabbed by teacher
-
Auditor-General reprimands Mkhwebane for not complying with legislation
-
Section of N1 reopened following deadly Limpopo bus crash
-
Taxi drivers attack ambulance responding to patient in Philippi
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.