Beyoncé accused of witchcraft by ex-drummer

LONDON - Beyoncé has been accused of using "extreme witchcraft" against her former drummer, who also alleged the star killed her kitten.

Musician Kimberly Thompson is seeking a restraining order against the Formation singer after accusing the 37-year-old star of launching a campaign of harassment against her.

Court documents obtained by The Blast which were filed by the drummer - who has performed in an all-female band for the singer for seven years - alleged Beyoncé murdered her kitten and used "extreme witchcraft, dark magic" and "magic spells of sexual molestation" against her.

Kimberly also believes the Crazy in Love hitmaker - who has daughter Blue Ivy (6) and 15-month-old twins Rumi and Sir with husband Jay-Z - has been tapping her phone and controlling her finances.

She has been denied a temporary restraining order against the pop megastar on 19 September, but there is a hearing on the matter scheduled for 11 October.

Thompson - who has also played with The 8G Band on Late Night with Seth Meyers - previously told how she had to get Beyonce's approval before getting a mohawk hairstyle in order to fit the image the former Destiny's Child star wants to project.

Speaking in 2016, she said: "I couldn't have done it without Beyoncé's approval. I had to show it to her, and she had to say, 'OK.' It's a part of her packaging and branding. She agreed with it. She loved it."

Beyoncé has not yet commented on the allegations against her.

The Irreplaceable singer is currently busy with the final dates of her On the Run II tour with her husband, which will draw to a close in Seattle, Washington, on 4 October, but she recently admitted she isn't ready for it to end.

She wrote on Instagram: "I'm doing what I love most with whom I love most. I wish it could never end. Feeling thankful for all of the love from our fans around the world."