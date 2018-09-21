Authorities reject art project bid to rebuild Berlin Wall
The massive film-art project sparked controversy, with critics labelling it a stunt hurtful to people who lived in communist East Germany.
BERLIN - German authorities said Friday they were blocking a plan to rebuild part of the Berlin Wall for a massive film-art project in the German capital.
Citing security concerns and fire risks, Berlin city authorities said they would not grant a building permit to the DAU project by Russian filmmaker Ilya Khrzhanovsky, national news agency DPA reported.
The plan had been to erect 900 concrete wall slabs, each 3.60 metres tall at a city block on Unter den Linden boulevard, for the €6.6 million event.
The walled-in "city within a city" was meant to have its own visa checks, and visitors to the parallel world would have had to apply online for entrance permits.
But the project sparked controversy, with critics labelling it a stunt hurtful to people who lived in communist East Germany.
Sabine Weissler, the councillor in charge of the Berlin district concerned, said there had not been sufficient time to obtain views from residents who could be affected by the project.
"It has not been possible for the organisation to guarantee that the event would be carried out safely," she added. Building applications for such a major undertaking should be filed a year before construction is due to begin, she noted.
The organisers had only put in their application at the beginning of August for a project to be launched on 12 October before ending with a ritualistic tearing down of the wall on 9 November, the day of the historic event in 1989.
Popular in World
-
In Cuba, condom use stretches far beyond sex
-
[WATCH] Daniels shares XXX details of alleged Trump affair in book
-
Nasa telescope discovers two new planets five months after launch
-
Man guilty of Britain’s ‘biggest fraud’ to be deported to Ghana
-
At Las Vegas rally, Trump backs Kavanaugh, treads carefully around accusations
-
Russia warns US it is 'playing with fire' with sanctions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.