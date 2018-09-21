Auditor-General reprimands Mkhwebane for not complying with legislation

These include the payments that were made to lawyers that represented the Public Protector in court cases when Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s reports were taken on review.

JOHANNESBURG - Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has reprimanded Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane for failing to comply with legislation and not reducing irregular expenditure.

These include the payments that were made to lawyers that represented the Public Protector in court cases when Mkhwebane’s reports were taken on review.

Spokesperson Oupa Segalwe says they’ve taken steps to correct this.

“We’ve now appointed a panel of attorneys. Previously, we’d approach firms, individually, and ask for quotations. When the invoice arrives, it would reflect a higher amount, more than what was on the purchase order. And when it gets to the Auditor-General, he would red flag it as irregular expenditure.”

Mkhwebane says she's putting measures in place to curb irregular expenditure at her office.

This is in response to the damning findings made by Makwetu against the office, which has incurred R19 million in irregular expenditure dating back to 2003.

In a report to Parliament, it's been revealed that the Public Protector's office has not followed due process when procuring goods and services. This was the case not only under Mkhwebane’s tenure but her predecessors, Thuli Madonsela and Lawrence Mushwana.