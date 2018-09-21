Auditor-General reprimands Mkhwebane for not complying with legislation
These include the payments that were made to lawyers that represented the Public Protector in court cases when Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s reports were taken on review.
JOHANNESBURG - Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has reprimanded Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane for failing to comply with legislation and not reducing irregular expenditure.
These include the payments that were made to lawyers that represented the Public Protector in court cases when Mkhwebane’s reports were taken on review.
Spokesperson Oupa Segalwe says they’ve taken steps to correct this.
“We’ve now appointed a panel of attorneys. Previously, we’d approach firms, individually, and ask for quotations. When the invoice arrives, it would reflect a higher amount, more than what was on the purchase order. And when it gets to the Auditor-General, he would red flag it as irregular expenditure.”
Mkhwebane says she's putting measures in place to curb irregular expenditure at her office.
This is in response to the damning findings made by Makwetu against the office, which has incurred R19 million in irregular expenditure dating back to 2003.
In a report to Parliament, it's been revealed that the Public Protector's office has not followed due process when procuring goods and services. This was the case not only under Mkhwebane’s tenure but her predecessors, Thuli Madonsela and Lawrence Mushwana.
Popular in Local
-
'R400bn fund to transform infrastructure projects'
-
[LISTEN] Why DStv Premium is on a downward spiral
-
Manenberg pupil allegedly stabbed by teacher
-
Public Protector to put measures in place to curb irregular expenditure
-
Section of N1 reopened following deadly Limpopo bus crash
-
Taxi drivers attack ambulance responding to patient in Philippi
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.