At least 10 killed in Limpopo bus crash

The N1 between Polokwane and Mokopane has been closed for now.

JOHANNESBURG - At least 10 people have been killed in a bus crash on the N1 in Limpopo.

Provincial Transport authorities have confirmed the incident.

Paramedics are now on the scene.

