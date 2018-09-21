Popular Topics
As Denel blast probe goes on, families remember victims

A memorial service was held on Thursday in honour of the eight employees who died in the tragedy.

Four of the men who died in an explosion at the Rheinmetall Denel Munitions depot in Somerset West, Western Cape, were remembered during a memorial service on 20 September. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
9 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of mourners have remembered those who died in the Rheinmetall Denel Munitions plant blast.

A memorial service was held on Thursday in honour of the eight employees who died in the tragedy.

The memorial service was a celebration of the exemplary lives these eight men lived.

WATCH: Rheinmetall Denel Munitions blast victims honoured

A white marquee was erected for the tribute. Bereaved family members filled the chairs closest to the stage.

Bongiwe Mbangwa says their lives have been forever changed now that her breadwinner brother, 40-year-old Mxolisi Sigadla, has died.

“We’re trying to accept this, but it’s hard for us now that we don’t have a brother anymore.”

Friends of 22-year-old Triston Davids say that they're still getting use to life without him.

“We went to his home. Some of us prayed. Some of us hoped it wasn’t him.”

Officials have once again committed to finding the cause of the explosion.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

