Angry crowd tries to set alight Umlazi train station

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane says no one has been arrested yet.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have opened a case of public violence after a large group of people tried to set fire to the Umlazi railway station earlier on Friday.

It’s understood the crowd of about a 1,000 people were angry because the trains were delayed.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane says no one has been arrested yet.

“A group burnt four cars, damaged the ticket office and damaged a train coach. A case of public violence has been opened.”