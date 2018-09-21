Angry crowd tries to set alight Umlazi train station
KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane says no one has been arrested yet.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have opened a case of public violence after a large group of people tried to set fire to the Umlazi railway station earlier on Friday.
It’s understood the crowd of about a 1,000 people were angry because the trains were delayed.
KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane says no one has been arrested yet.
“A group burnt four cars, damaged the ticket office and damaged a train coach. A case of public violence has been opened.”
#sapsKZN Umlazi #SAPS opened a case of public violence following damage to property during #ProtestAction by +- 1000 protesters at Umlazi Railway Station this am. Train coaches damaged, ticket office & 4 vehicles set alight. POP & Metro Police remain in area. #PoliceVisibility ME pic.twitter.com/AEQQNHci16— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) September 21, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Scientists discover dinosaur bones in Sterkspruit
-
[LISTEN] Why DStv Premium is on a downward spiral
-
Battle is far from over, says dagga couple
-
Section of N1 reopened following deadly Limpopo bus crash
-
'Top-class' land reform advisory panel set up
-
Ajay Gupta says he has evidence that he didn't attend meeting with Mcebisi Jonas
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.