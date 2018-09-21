ANC councillor shot and killed near Pretoria

The police's Lungelo Dlamini says that no arrests have yet been made.

JOHANNESBURG - Pretoria police have confirmed an African National Congress (ANC) councillor has been gunned down in Winterveldt, in front of her two children.

It is understood that Esther Matumane's car was shot at on Wednesday night and she sustained multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to hospital where she later died.

A male passenger was wounded in the shooting and is recovering in hospital.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini says that no arrests have yet been made.

"She [Matumane] died in hospital. A male passenger was also shot and is being treated at hospital. She had two kids inside the vehicle but they were not hurt. We are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder. At this stage, we do not know the motive for the attack."