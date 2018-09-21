Alleged wife killer Rob Packham re-arrested
Police say he was apprehended on a warrant of arrest for breaching his bail conditions and intimidation of witnesses.
CAPE TOWN - Constantia resident Rob Packham, who is awaiting trial for the murder of his wife, has been re-arrested for allegedly breaking his bail conditions.
The 57-year-old man was taken into custody shortly after his wife Gill Packham's body was found in the boot of her burnt-out car at the Diep River Train Station in February.
Police spokesperson Andre Traut says the murder accused was apprehended by Diep River police officers on Thursday night on a warrant of arrest for breaching his bail conditions and intimidation of witnesses.
The 57-year-old man is expected to appear in court next week.
The alleged wife killer's trial has been set down for February in the Western Cape High Court.
Packham was released on R50,000 bail following his arrest in March.
The court has previously heard the accused allegedly tried to arrange an alibi on the day Gill disappeared.
It's alleged he phoned a colleague on the morning Gill was reported missing, asking the colleague to say that they were in a meeting together.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
