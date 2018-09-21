Ajay Gupta says he has evidence that he didn't attend meeting with Mcebisi Jonas

Last month, Jonas testified at the state capture commission that he was offered substantial amounts of money by the Guptas to be the next Finance Minister, and when he turned them down, he said Ajay Gupta threatened to kill him.

JOHANNESBURG - Ajay Gupta says he has evidence to show that he didn't attend a meeting with then deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas, almost three years ago, contradicting the version of the former minister.

In an affidavit filed on Thursday, Gupta accused Jonas of lying about him during his testimony at the state capture commission.

Gupta claims that Jonas is lying and may be working with a group of people trying to implicate him in wrongdoing.

He further states that his cellphone records are his alibi, he was at his Oakbay offices in Sandton and not in Saxonwold where Jonas says that he met with him.

Gupta says he was seen at the office by several staff members.

He also denies claims that he had any influence over then-President Jacob Zuma or prior knowledge of Cabinet appointments.

Added to this, Gupta denies threatening to kill Jonas at the Saxonwold compound.

Gupta's affidavit was released by the commission on Thursday but submitted on the second of this month.

