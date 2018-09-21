Aguero extends Man City contract to 2021
Since joining City from Atletico Madrid in 2011, the 30-year-old Argentine has helped the club win three Premier League titles and three League Cups.
LONDON - Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2021, the Premier League club said on Friday.
Since joining City from Atletico Madrid in 2011, the 30-year-old Argentine has helped the club win three Premier League titles and three League Cups.
Aguero is City’s all-time record scorer with 204 goals, including the stoppage-time winner against Queens Park Rangers in 2012 that won a first top division title in 44 years.
"I am happy for this additional year," Aguero, who has scored three league goals in five games this season, told the club website here
“My idea was being here for 10 years. I’ve been here for seven years, it’s going to be 10 when the contract expires.
“Hopefully, that’s going to happen. This was the main reason I signed.”
Aguero has previously said he would like to end his career at boyhood club Independiente but has postponed his return to Argentina by extending his stay at City until after his 33rd birthday.
He joins Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, David Silva, Nicolas Otamendi and Ederson as first-team players to have signed new long-term deals in recent months.
Popular in Sport
-
World Rugby advise teams to cover up tattoos at Japan World Cup
-
Cape Town Marathon road closures
-
[PICTURES] Old SA flag brandished at Bok rugby game in NZ
-
Van Dijk eyes silverware as Liverpool chase history
-
Arsenal, Chelsea win in Europa League as Rangers hold Villarreal
-
Woods seizes share of early lead at Tour Championship
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.